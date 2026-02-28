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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00
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Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionFood processor

HR7775/00

Effortless excellence

This Philips food processor HR7775/00 has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 10 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions. Additionally this Food Processor offers you a professional juicing accessory.

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Food processor with the fastest juicing accessory

Effortless excellence

  • 1000 W

  • Compact 3 in 1 setup

  • 3.4 L bowl

Up to 200% faster juicing vs. other food processor juicers

Up to 200% faster juicing vs. other food processor juicers

This food processor is the first to offer you a professional juicing accessory. Thanks to its extra large feeding tube and patented large metal mesh filter, it can juice up to 200% faster versus other food processor juicers. And thanks to its ergonomic design, it is quicker to clean and store.

Patented micromesh filter gets out more juice

The patented micromesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop to give you more juice.

10 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

10 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5 L for blending, crushing and stirring different ingredients. A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits. And a balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.

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