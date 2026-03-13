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2 year warranty

Aluminium Collection Food processor

Discontinued

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Aluminium CollectionFood processor

HR7775/00

Aluminium Collection Food processor

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips Food processor - English (US)

  • PDF file, 174.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Quick start guide Philips Aluminium Collection Food processor HR7775/00

  • PDF file, 360.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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