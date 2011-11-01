2 year warranty
Discontinued
Save space and effort
Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7620/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds!
500 W
2 L bowl
Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.
The special vertical design has a 35% smaller footprint versus side-by-side food processors. This saves valuable worktop space and means that even the smallest kitchens can now have a food processor.
The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.
4.4
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
littlewelshbird
01/11/2011
United Kingdom
food prosesser
found prosesser easy to use, very compact fits nicely in my kitchen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor
hrvgirl
05/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great Food Processor
Love the food processor for shredding, slicing, grating and mixing does what the label say's. Really pleased
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor
Jaicey
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
A real space saver
Modern housing provides little storage space which is the main reason I chose this model. I'm so pleased I did, it is not only easy to use but practical. I don't think there is an attachment I have not used. For an unskilled cook it's nice to have the processor to help prepare dishes rapidly. Great for pastry and cakes, too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor