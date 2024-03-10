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2 year warranty
Daily Collection Food processor
Discontinued
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HR7620/70
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Food processor
Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Food processor - English (US)
All (4)
What is the plastic wave disc of my Philips food processor for?
What is the plastic knife of my Philips food processor for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to attach the bowl to my Philips food processor
The lid of my Philips food processor will not lock properly
Chopping bowl tools of my Philips food processor do not work
Kneading accessory/blade of my Philips food processor fails to turn
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Vegetables in my Philips food processor end up mashed