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Viva Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2165/90
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Eco passport Philips Viva Collection Blender - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Blender HR2165/90 - English (US)
All (3)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
My Philips blender will not switch on
Why does frozen fruit not blend properly in my Philips blender?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing