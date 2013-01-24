Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Viva Collection Blender

HR2161/40
  • Fresh variety every day Fresh variety every day Fresh variety every day
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Blender

    HR2161/40

    Fresh variety every day

    This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Blender

    Fresh variety every day

    This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.

    Fresh variety every day

    This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Blender

    Fresh variety every day

    This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.

    Similar products

    See all Blender

      Fresh variety every day

      Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

      • 600W
      • 2 L Plastic Jar
      • with mill
      • Pulse, Ice button
      Mill grinds wet and dry ingredients for various end results

      Mill grinds wet and dry ingredients for various end results

      Use the mill accessory to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beans, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.

      Break-resistant jar

      Break-resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

      Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

      Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.

      Detachable blades

      Detachable blades

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blades from the jar.

      All detachable parts are dishwasher-safe

      All detachable parts are dishwasher-safe

      All parts except the Philips blender base are dishwasher-safe.

      Ice crush button

      Ice crush button

      Crush ice with this simple push button.

      Pulse function

      .

      Variable speed control

      Set the blender to the speed you want with this easy to use rotating knob.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600 W
        Capacity mill
        450 ml
        Effective jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity blender jar
        2 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        variable
        Cord storage
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP
        Material jar
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White & Lavender

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item