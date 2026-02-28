2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2161/40
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.
600W
2 L Plastic Jar
with mill
Pulse, Ice button
Use the mill accessory to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beans, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.
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