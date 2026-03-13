Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2059/91
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and crushed ice. - English (US)
All (2)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
My Philips blender will not switch on
Why does frozen fruit not blend properly in my Philips blender?
My Philips blender is not working