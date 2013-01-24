If your Philips blender does not start working, there might be some possible causes. Find out how here to resolve this.
Your blender will not start working while the safety lock is locked. Please put the blender jar in the correct position so the built-in safety lock is unlocked.
For this, make sure you have turned the blender jar, mill, chopper or tumbler in clockwise all the way until a “click” sound is heard.
In this case, the overheat protection switched off your Philips Blender to prevent damage due to overheating. This can happen when processing ingredients that are too thick.
Please, switch off the blender and unplug it. Let it cool down at room temperature. Then you can plug it and switch it on again.
It could have a recognizable odor as a result, but do not worry about that, your Philips Blender is safe to use.