2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
650 W, metal bar
Double action knife
1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
16 speeds +turbo
With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.
For the toughest ingredients.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
4.5
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Drew
20/08/2014
United Kingdom
Best kitchen appliance ever!!!
[Employee of philipsglobal] I bought my Philips Viva Collection Hand blender about a year ago mainly for the hand blender. As it turns out...I use this blender with all attachments all of the time! Making delicious sauces, whisking, chopping...it does it all! I have had several cheaper blenders in the past from other manufacturers (that have all broken within a few months) but this is by far the best for build quality, speed, settings, versatility and overall design. Apart from my Philips kettle it is the most used appliance in my kitchen as it is lightweight, convenient to plug in and use and easy to clean. I highly recommend the Philips Viva Collection Hand blender. A quality item at a great price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Hand blender
AJ84
08/06/2013
United Kingdom
good quality at a great price
bought this product to replace my old philips hand blender which worked perfectly for about 5 years until now, it still works great but if i detatch the blender from the motor, its hard to fit it back...due to a small rubber part which has become loose caused by general wear and tear. this new product looks nice, and feels solid and its multi speed, turbo feature is very handy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Hand blender
Carms549
12/04/2013
United Kingdom
Makes great baby food!
I bought this as my old stick blender decided to call it a day and I am glad that I purchased this quality product. I am sure it is built to last. I make baby food in large quantities to share with my Mothers group friends and this makes very light work of that. The jug is a great size for blending soups and purees. The product feels nice in the hand and very well made.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Hand blender