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2 year warranty

Viva Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionHand blender

HR1617/01

Viva Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Hand blender

  • PDF file, 3.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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