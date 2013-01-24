Home
Daily Collection Hand blender

HR1341/00
    The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

    The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

    The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

    The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Comfortable clean

      Detachable bar to comfortable clean under water.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

      Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        300 W
        Voltage
        220V-240 V
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With bajonet
        Speed setting
        1

      • Accessories

        Beaker with lid
        0.5 L

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and blue
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material bar
        Plastic
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

