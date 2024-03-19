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Daily Collection Hand blender
Discontinued
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Hand blender
The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! - English (US)
All (7)
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips hand blender?
Can I set my Philips hand blender’s power to “ON” permanently?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should