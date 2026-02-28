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  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
  • Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe

Discontinued

Philips Saeco XsmallSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8747/01

Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe

Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a manual frother to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks.

See all benefits

one touch bean to cup espresso

Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe

  • Brews 2 coffee varieties

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Silver

  • 5 step adjustable grinder

Always a clean machine thanks to automatic circuit cleaning

Always a clean machine thanks to automatic circuit cleaning

Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Save your favorite coffee length

Save your favorite coffee length

You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference thanks to our memo function which allows you to adjust the coffee length to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink with just the press of a button.

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