Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8747/01
Saeco
    Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a manual frother to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks.

    Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a manual frother to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks.

    Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a manual frother to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks.

    Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a manual frother to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks.

      Always a clean machine thanks to automatic circuit cleaning

      Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.

      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

      Save your favorite coffee length

      You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference thanks to our memo function which allows you to adjust the coffee length to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink with just the press of a button.

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Usage
        • Removable brewing group
        • Removable watertank
        Cleaning and maintenance
        Automatic coffee circuit rinse

      • Weight and dimensions

        Coffee bean capacity
        180 g
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        420 x 325 x 295 mm
        Maximum cup height
        95 mm
        Waste container capacity
        8 servings
        Water tank capacity
        1 L
        Product weight
        7.2 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Boiler material
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Power
        1400 W
        Removable brewing group
        Yes
        Water pressure in pump
        15 bar (perfect espresso)
        Supported coffee types
        Whole coffee beans
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Country of origin
        • Designed in Italy
        • Made in Europe
        Number of water boilers
        1 boiler
        Voltage
        230 V
        Cord length
        80 cm

      • Perfect Espresso

        Espresso technology
        Aroma-system: pre-brewing

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

