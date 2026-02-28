2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8747/01
Syntia Cappuccino Milk Carafe
Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a manual frother to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks.
Brews 2 coffee varieties
Classic Milk Frother
Silver
5 step adjustable grinder
Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference thanks to our memo function which allows you to adjust the coffee length to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink with just the press of a button.
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