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2 year warranty
Philips Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine
Discontinued
Support
HD8747/01
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User Manual Philips Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine
Eco passport Philips Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine - English (US)
The drip tray of my Philips Espresso Machine fills up quickly
Coffee temperature of my Philips Espresso Machine is not warm enough
My Philips Espresso Machine does not turn on
My Philips Espresso Machine displays "Empty ground container" while it is empty
My Philips Espresso Machine does not froth the milk well