2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7864/81
Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
Style up your home with the SENSEO® Quadrante coffee machine. Enjoy your coffee moments with the trusted SENSEO® brewing system, now with adjustable tray to fit your favorite cup size
Adjustable tray height
Chinese red & platinum
Strength select function
The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.
With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.
By raising or lowering the drip tray you can adjust your Philips SENSEO® coffeemaker to the size of your favorite cup or mug.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Helmut78
23/07/2019
United Kingdom
This is a great product
I have been using the quadrant for many years now and use it 15-20 per day.it is far better than the traditional Senseo coffee makers due to the size of the reservoir and easiness to handle.
This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine
This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine
Chan48
02/10/2019
United Kingdom
Senseo Quadrante
this is not a bad machine but is lacks the feature of my previous one which allowed a booster for the strength of the coffee . here you only have a choice of one or two cups but still has an adjustable height for the cups which is good. it is easy to use . and would still recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine
olikids
16/07/2017
United Kingdom
Great looker but let down by faults in use
I have owned three Quadrante so something must be right but the boiler has failed after a couple of years in each case, a replacement is expensive enough as not to be worth a repair. A good idea in a good looking machine let down by poor quality boilers. I now use one of the original designs, works longer.
This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine
This review was made for SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine