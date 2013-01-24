Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
Style up your home with the SENSEO® Quadrante coffee machine. Enjoy your coffee moments with the trusted SENSEO® brewing system, now with adjustable tray to fit your favorite cup size
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.
With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.
By raising or lowering the drip tray you can adjust your Philips SENSEO® coffeemaker to the size of your favorite cup or mug.
SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavors, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.
Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.
Prepare your favorite cup of coffee by adjusting the strength and intensity of its taste. With the strength select function on your SENSEO®, you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.
The SENSEO® coffee maker automatically shuts off after 30 minutes after making coffee, for energy cost saving and appliance safety.
Philips tests their coffee makers during the development process for more than 10.000 cups of coffee. This ensures high quality and durability
At SENSEO® we know how to get the best out of the coffee bean to make great tasting single serve coffee. The operation of the SENSEO® system is simple and brilliant. Water is pumped from the boiler to the coffee pad. The hot water releases the aroma from the pad and gives a perfect cup of coffee. SENSEO® always offers you quality that you can taste.
