Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine

HD7864/81
SENSEO®
  • Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design
    -{discount-value}

    SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine

    HD7864/81

    Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design

    Style up your home with the SENSEO® Quadrante coffee machine. Enjoy your coffee moments with the trusted SENSEO® brewing system, now with adjustable tray to fit your favorite cup size

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine

    Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design

    Style up your home with the SENSEO® Quadrante coffee machine. Enjoy your coffee moments with the trusted SENSEO® brewing system, now with adjustable tray to fit your favorite cup size

    Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design

    Style up your home with the SENSEO® Quadrante coffee machine. Enjoy your coffee moments with the trusted SENSEO® brewing system, now with adjustable tray to fit your favorite cup size

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine

    Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design

    Style up your home with the SENSEO® Quadrante coffee machine. Enjoy your coffee moments with the trusted SENSEO® brewing system, now with adjustable tray to fit your favorite cup size

    Similar products

    See all SENSEO® coffee machines

      Delicious coffee at a touch, in a modern design

      Enjoy SENSEO® quality & choose the coffee strength

      • Adjustable tray height
      • Chinese red & platinum
      • Strength select function
      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

      Coffee at the touch of a button

      Coffee at the touch of a button

      With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.

      Adjustable drip tray to fit your favorite cup

      Adjustable drip tray to fit your favorite cup

      By raising or lowering the drip tray you can adjust your Philips SENSEO® coffeemaker to the size of your favorite cup or mug.

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavors, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.

      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

      Choose between 2 recipes: strong short or mild long coffee

      Choose between 2 recipes: strong short or mild long coffee

      Prepare your favorite cup of coffee by adjusting the strength and intensity of its taste. With the strength select function on your SENSEO®, you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.

      30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      The SENSEO® coffee maker automatically shuts off after 30 minutes after making coffee, for energy cost saving and appliance safety.

      Tested &gt;10.000 times to ensure consistent quality

      Tested >10.000 times to ensure consistent quality

      Philips tests their coffee makers during the development process for more than 10.000 cups of coffee. This ensures high quality and durability

      Unique brewing system for optimal taste and temperature

      At SENSEO® we know how to get the best out of the coffee bean to make great tasting single serve coffee. The operation of the SENSEO® system is simple and brilliant. Water is pumped from the boiler to the coffee pad. The hot water releases the aroma from the pad and gives a perfect cup of coffee. SENSEO® always offers you quality that you can taste.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Made of recycled materials
        90% (paperwork and packaging)
        Power consumption stand-by
        0.35 W
        Energy consumption
        • 0.35 W (on stand-by)
        • 1450 W (while brewing)
        Power consumption brewing
        1450 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.79 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        190 x 270 x 290 mm
        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        224 x 320 x 328 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.2 L
        Brewing time two cups
        &lt;60 s
        Max. cup height
        75 - 125 mm
        Frequency
        60 Hz
        Pump pressure
        1 bar
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Brewing time one cup
        30 s
        Country of origin
        • Made in Poland
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Water boilers
        1

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material of spout
        Chromed synthetic resin
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material boiler
        Metal & glass-filled polyamide
        Material drip tray
        Metal

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        Adjustable coffee strength
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Removable spout
        • Removable drip-tray
        Suitable for
        SENSEO® Coffee pods
        Coffee drinks
        Cafè Créme
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Chinese Fire

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand