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2 year warranty
SENSEO® Quadrante Coffee pod machine
Discontinued
Support
HD7864/81
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Quadrante Coffee pod machine HD7864/81 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Quadrante Coffee pod machine - English (US)
All (6)
How often should I descale my SENSEO®?
Where can I find parts and accessories for my SENSEO®?
Which parts of my SENSEO® are dishwasher safe?
Which descaling agent should I use for my SENSEO®?
Which espresso pod holder do I need for my SENSEO®?
How to descale my SENSEO® Quadrante
My SENSEO® is making less coffee than before
The indicator light of my SENSEO® coffee machine flashes
My SENSEO® coffee machine makes more noise than usual
My SENSEO® Coffee Machine is leaking
I cannot open the lid of my SENSEO® coffee machine
There is no crema layer on top of my SENSEO® coffee