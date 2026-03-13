2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
GC670/27
Discontinued
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not produce any steam
My ironing board is wet and I see water on the floor
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
The steam boost in my Philips Steam Generator Iron is not working
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not de-wrinkle during vertical steaming
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Iron is releasing smoke while heating up
My Philips Steam Generator Iron is leaking from the soleplate
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam