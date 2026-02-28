2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC515/27
Breathe your delicates back to life
Experience the convenience of this Philips compact garment steamer especially designed to de-wrinkle all varieties of garments. With powerful continuous steam, it removes creases in no time and breathes your delicates back to life.
Ironing brand
1500 W
Adjustable pole
The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.
By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.
The steamer is safe to use on all garments. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silks.
Awards
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