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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Standard Product Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips QuickTouch Garment Steamer GC515/27

Discontinued

QuickTouchGarment Steamer

GC515/27

1 award

Breathe your delicates back to life

Experience the convenience of this Philips compact garment steamer especially designed to de-wrinkle all varieties of garments. With powerful continuous steam, it removes creases in no time and breathes your delicates back to life.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Powerful garment steamer

Breathe your delicates back to life

  • 1500 W

  • Adjustable pole

Easy to use

Easy to use

The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.

No ironing board needed

No ironing board needed

By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

The steamer is safe to use on all garments. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silks.

Technical Specifications

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