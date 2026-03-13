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2 year warranty

All series

QuickTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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QuickTouchGarment Steamer

GC515/27

QuickTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer

  • PDF file, 900.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Experience the convenience of this Philips compact garment steamer especially designed to de-wrinkle all varieties of garments. With powerful continuous steam, it removes creases in no time and breathes your delicates back to life. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 28 June 2026

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