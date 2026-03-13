2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
GC515/27
Discontinued
Important Information Manual Philips QuickTouch Portable garment Steamer
Experience the convenience of this Philips compact garment steamer especially designed to de-wrinkle all varieties of garments. With powerful continuous steam, it removes creases in no time and breathes your delicates back to life. - English (US)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Do I need to adjust my Philips stand steamer’s settings per garment?
Is my Philips garment steamer safe on all garments?
Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
Should my Philips Garment Steamer’s tank be emptied after usage?
How do I descale my Philips Garment Steamer/All-in-One Solution?
How do I use my Philips stand garment steamer’s glove?
How should I steam a shirt with my Philips stand steamer?
My Philips Garment Steamer leaves stains on the garment
My Philips Stand Garment Steamer produces a croaking sound
My Philips stand garment steamer leaves wet spots on garments
The base of my Philips Garment Steamer is leaking
My Philips Garment Steamer does not produce steam
The head of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer drips water