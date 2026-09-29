ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

EcoCare Steam iron

Discontinued

Support

EcoCareSteam iron

GC3720/32

EcoCare Steam iron

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 29 September 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting