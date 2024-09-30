How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?

To find your Philips Steam Iron’s model and follow the correct descaling routine below (not for steam generators), you can check your User Manual or see the model number (e.g., DST8050/26, GC4909/60) below the soleplate as the following image shows.

Why is descaling needed?

Over time, your appliance can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify. Descaling your Philips Steam Iron every 1-2 months can prevent brown stains, brown water and leaking. Regular cleaning keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your appliance.