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2 year warranty

  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy

Discontinued

EcoCareSteam iron

GC3720/32

1 award

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled.

See all benefits

with Auto Energy Saving and 30% recycled material

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

  • 2400 W

  • 140 g steam boost

  • ECO

Steam boost up to 140 g

Steam boost up to 140 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting