2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 20%* less energy
The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
3m cord
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Awards
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kat00001
03/12/2011
United Kingdom
Smooth operator
Good quality, solid but light iron. Ironing made easy. Extra long flex. Looks good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron
Kasia
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Well done!
good size, easy to use, steam is good, happy with my purchase
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron
Guy12
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good value iron
Good iron for the price - doesn't get creases out it one go and need to spray clothes with a lot of water to get heavily creased items looking presentable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3620 Steam iron