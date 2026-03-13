ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

EnergyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

Support

EnergyCareSteam iron

GC3620/27

EnergyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips EnergyCare Steam iron

  • PDF file, 996 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips EnergyCare Steam iron

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting