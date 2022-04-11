The Philips B line 34" curved UltraWide display gives wrap-around view of your work. All-in-one USB-C and ergonomic stand design make for optimal working conditions. Eye comfort features with TUV certified to reduce eye fatigue.
CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels
These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.
MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources
With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources. Handy with set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two different PCs.
Built in USB-C docking station
This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook and this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.
Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
TUV Eye Comfort certified to reduce eye fatigue
Philips display meet TUV Rheinland Eye Comfort standard to prevent eye strain caused by prolonged computer use. With TUV Eye Comfort certification, Philips displays ensure flicker-free, low blue mode, no disturbing reflections, wide viewing angle and less reduction of image quality from different angles and ergonomic stand designs for ideal viewing experience. Keep your eyes healthy and boost work productivity.
Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.
LightSensor for the perfect brightness with minimal power
LightSensor uses a smart sensor to adjust the picture brightness depending on the room light conditions for the perfect picture with minimal power usage.
VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position
The Compact Ergo Base is a people-friendly Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and height-adjusts so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.
EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Panel Size
34 inch / 86.36 cm
Aspect ratio
21:9
LCD panel type
VA LCD
Backlight type
W-LED system
Pixel pitch
0.23175 x 0.23175 mm
Brightness
300
cd/m²
Display colors
16.7 M
Color gamut (typical)
NTSC 100%*, sRGB 119%*, Adobe RGB 90%*
Contrast ratio (typical)
3,000:1
SmartContrast
80,000,000 :1
Response time (typical)
4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
Viewing angle
178º (H) / 178º (V)
@ C/R > 10
Picture enhancement
SmartImage
Maximum resolution
3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz*
Effective viewing area
797.2 (H) x 333.7 (V) - at a 1500 R curvature*
Scanning Frequency
30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 100 Hz (V)
sRGB
Yes
Delta E
< 2 (sRGB)
Flicker-free
Yes
Pixel Density
110 PPI
LowBlue Mode
Yes
Display Screen Coating
Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25%
SmartUniformity
93 ~ 105%
EasyRead
Yes
Adaptive sync (VRR)
Yes
Connectivity
Signal Input
DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 90 W)
Sync Input
Separate Sync
Audio (In/Out)
Headphone out
RJ45
Ethernet LAN up to 1G*, Wake On Lan
USB:
USB-C x 1, USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
HDCP
HDCP 1.4 (DP / USB-C), HDCP 2.2 (HDMI)
USB
Power delivery
USB PD version 3.0
Super speed
Data and Video transfer
DP
Built-in Display Port Alt mode
USB-C max. power delivery
Up to 90W (5V/3A; 7V/3A; 9V/3A; 10V/3A;12V/3A; 15V/3A; 20V/4.5A)
The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.
The USB hub default setting of USB C input for this monitor is "USB 3.2". The resolution supported by USB 3.2 is 3440 x 1440 @ 60 Hz. When user switches to USB 2.0, the resolution supported will be 3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
Cannot support USB-C vs HDMI for PIP/PBP at the same time
The monitor may look different from feature images.