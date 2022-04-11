Get exactly the support you need View product Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C
346B1C/89
Get service support Still having issues? SmartControl Software version: v5.0.2.00 ZIP
file,
10.3 MB February 25, 2022
Download file USB-C Ethernet driver ZIP
file,
22.4 MB July 29, 2022
Download file Drivers Windows 10 version: 346B1 ZIP
file,
11.1 kB March 21, 2022
Download file Drivers Windows 8 version: 346B1 ZIP
file,
11.1 kB March 21, 2022
Download file Drivers Windows 7 version: 346B1 ZIP
file,
11.1 kB March 21, 2022
Download file Drivers Windows 7 version: 346B1 ZIP
file,
11.1 kB March 21, 2022
Download file Drivers Windows 8 version: 346B1 ZIP
file,
11.1 kB March 21, 2022
Download file Drivers Windows 10 version: 346B1 ZIP
file,
11.1 kB March 21, 2022
Download file SmartControl Software version: v5.0.2.00 ZIP
file,
10.3 MB February 25, 2022
Download file USB-C Ethernet driver ZIP
file,
22.4 MB July 29, 2022
Download file USB-C Ethernet driver ZIP
file,
22.4 MB July 29, 2022
Download file USB-C Ethernet driver ZIP
file,
22.4 MB July 29, 2022
Download file USB-C Ethernet driver ZIP
file,
22.4 MB July 29, 2022
Download file
Show more Show less
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.