a woman looking at a screen

Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling

StyleCare Auto-rotating airstyler

StyleCare

HP8668/03

Automatic air curl attachment creates waves and soft curls

Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

3 different attachments for multiple styles and volume

Airstyling  just got even more versatile


Airstyling is a great way of adding natural volume, body and shine to your hair. Our auto rotating airstyler can be rotated in both directions, making it easy to handle and to use to create a variety of styles. It also comes with a 50mm thermobrush – the ultimate accessory for adding body and movement – and should be used on nearly dry hair for salon blow dry results.

has arrived


Our StyleCare auto rotating airstyler now comes with a unique curling attachment to add more styling variety to this incredibly versatile airstyler. The air curler attachment can be used once hair is 80% dry to create gorgeous natural curls at the touch of a button.

and styling experience


The curling and thermobrush attachments are both infused with protective keratin and offer ionic conditioning for smooth, frizz free shiny hair.

Attachments

Automatic air curling

for waves and soft curls

Narrow concentrator nozzle

for focused airflow

50mm round thermobrush

for natural volume and movement 

Get styling
Get styling-See how easy it is
Step 1

Select just the right amount of hair using the sectioning accessory.

Step 2

Place the strand of hair into the opening of the auto curler.

Step 3

Click and hold the rotation button until the hair has been drawn inside completely.

Step 4

Wait for the beep and then gently pull down the airstyler to release the curl.

Compare our airstylers

Keratin ceramic coating auto-rotating airstyler

Compare with current

Essential care airstyler

Dry and style made easy
Compare with current

Caring technologies
  • Caring technologies
  • Ionic Care
  • Keratin ceramic coating
  • Care temperature setting
  • Ionic Care
  • Tourmaline ceramic coating
  • Thermoprotect Tempertaure
  • Ionic Care
  • Ceramic coating
  • Thermoprotect Tempertaure

Styling Performance
  • Unique air curl attachment with two way rotation
  • 50mm round brush Nozzle
  • 50 mm Round brush with natural bristles
  • 30mm Retractable bristle brush
  • Paddle straightening brush to create beautiful naturally straight hair
  • Other attachments: 30 mm Retractable bristle brush 38 mm Thermobrush Nozzle
  • 38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

Others
  • 800W power for optimal results
  • 3 Heat settings
  • 1000W power for beautiful results
  • 3 Heat settings
  • 1000W power for beautiful results
  • 3 Heat settings
  • 650W power for easy results
  • 2 Heat settings

Warranty
  • 2 years
  • 2 years
  • 2 years
  • 2 years
StyleCare Auto-rotating airstyler

