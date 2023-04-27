Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
50% smoother glide** for maximum comfort
Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.
Adjust to your beard density for effortless shave
The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on a dense beard.
Real-time shaving efficiency tracking
Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalized shaving insights to help you look and feel your best every day.
Made with the planet in mind
Engineered for strength, designed with purpose
We created this shaver for precision and durability, using sustainable materials.
Built to last with up to a 5-year warranty²
Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.