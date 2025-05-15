Search terms

    i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

    XP9404/31

    Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair up to -0.08mm for day-long closeness, even on dense beard. SkinIQ Pro now brings 5 shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort.

    i9000 Prestige Ultra Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

    with SkinIQ Pro Technology

    • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
    • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
    • 360° Precision Flexing Head
    • Active Pressure & Motion Guidance
    • 7 Years Warranty*****
    Root-level closeness, day-long result

    Root-level closeness, day-long result

    Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.

    Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

    Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

    Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

    Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

    Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

    Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

    Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort Powered by AI

    Advanced shaving efficiency and comfort Powered by AI

    Powered by AI, our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.

    50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort

    50% smoother glide*** for maximum comfort

    Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.

    Ultimate experience,personalized to you with 5 shaving mode

    Ultimate experience,personalized to you with 5 shaving mode

    Our 5 shaving modes adapt the power and pressure guidance for a tailored shave: Regular for daily use, Sensitive for a gentle shave, Intense for thick beards, Foam for wet shaving, and Custom for your personalized needs.

    Adjust to your beard density for effortless shave

    Adjust to your beard density for effortless shave

    The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on dense beards.

    Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

    Real-time shaving efficiency tracking

    Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalized skincare insights and a skin analyzer to help you look, shave and feel your best every day.

    Built to last longer: 7 years warranty*****

    Built to last longer: 7 years warranty*****

    Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. Self-sharpening blades are made with the durable space-grade steel, and last 2 years between replacement. Our battery and motor are designed to last up to 7 years.

    Hygienic heads in 1-minute. Keep your shaver like new.

    Hygienic heads in 1-minute. Keep your shaver like new.

    Our cleaning pod is 10 times more effective than water****, thoroughly cleaning and lubricating your shaver in one minute to keep your shaver like new. Compact and cable-free, the pod can be used and stored anywhere.

    Trim your mustache and sideburns

    Trim your mustache and sideburns

    Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your mustache and sideburns extra definition with the click-on precision trimmer.

    Premium charging experience

    Premium charging experience

    Use our premium charging stand to charge your shaver fully in 1 hour while the stylish light ring continuously informs you about the status of charging. In a hurry? Plug in you shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

    Shave as you want: refreshing wet, dry or with foam

    Adapt your shaving routines to your needs. Our shaver is 100% waterproof so you can choose a comfortable dry shave, or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

    Convenient charging

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Protects your shaver and accessories

    Protects your shaver and accessories

    The i9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a travel case ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

    Designed to last. Built for the future

    Designed to last. Built for the future

    All our i9000 shavers are made with high-quality long-lasting component and recyclable packaging, while our blades are produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      Click-on trimmer
      Quick Clean Pod
      • Yes
      • 1 cartridge included
      Travel and storage
      Premium pouch
      Charging stand with light
      Yes

    • Software

      App
      Connects via Bluetooth®
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android™ devices

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Battery type
      Li-ion

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Chrome

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91
      7-year warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • Triple Action Lift & Cut System
      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      SkinIQ Pro Technology
      • Pressure & Motion Guidance
      • Hydro SkinGlide Coating
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • 5 Shaving Modes

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • % Battery Level Indicator
      • Colorful LCD display
      • 13 Languages Supported
      • Travel lock
      • Connect to app
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Cleaning
      • Quick Clean Pod
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use

    • vs. Philips 3000 Series
    • *vs. predecessor
    • **vs. coating with no beads
    • ***vs. water in cartridge
    • ****Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
