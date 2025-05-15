XP9404/31
Day-long close shave, ultimate skin comfort
Philips i9000 Prestige Ultra, our most innovative shaver with Triple Action Lift & Cut system that cuts hair up to -0.08mm for day-long closeness, even on dense beard. SkinIQ Pro now brings 5 shaving modes for ultimate skin comfort.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to -0.08 mm root-level, without cutting your skin. For an ultimate closeness that lasts all day.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision** to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Designed to catch hair growing in different directions, 360° rotating NanoTech Dual Precision blades catch 25% more hair per stroke*, with 8 million cutting motions per minute, for precise efficiency even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Powered by AI, our Active Pressure & Motion guidance system lights up to provide real-time feedback on the ideal shaving pressure and motion you use. For advanced skin comfort and efficient shaving performance.
Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin*** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimeter. For less friction and maximum comfort.
Our 5 shaving modes adapt the power and pressure guidance for a tailored shave: Regular for daily use, Sensitive for a gentle shave, Intense for thick beards, Foam for wet shaving, and Custom for your personalized needs.
The shaver's intelligent sensor reads hair density 500 times a second and auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, even on dense beards.
Pair your shaver with our app for an ever-better routine and technique. Experience real-time guidance and personalized skincare insights and a skin analyzer to help you look, shave and feel your best every day.
Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. Self-sharpening blades are made with the durable space-grade steel, and last 2 years between replacement. Our battery and motor are designed to last up to 7 years.
Our cleaning pod is 10 times more effective than water****, thoroughly cleaning and lubricating your shaver in one minute to keep your shaver like new. Compact and cable-free, the pod can be used and stored anywhere.
Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your mustache and sideburns extra definition with the click-on precision trimmer.
Use our premium charging stand to charge your shaver fully in 1 hour while the stylish light ring continuously informs you about the status of charging. In a hurry? Plug in you shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
Adapt your shaving routines to your needs. Our shaver is 100% waterproof so you can choose a comfortable dry shave, or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
The i9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a travel case ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.
All our i9000 shavers are made with high-quality long-lasting component and recyclable packaging, while our blades are produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.
Accessories
Software
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.