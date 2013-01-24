We believe in the power of fruit and vegetables. They are a great source of vitamins minerals – and dietary fiber. And as the World Health Organization (WHO) says, Variety is important – and fresh is better.

So how can we manage to eat our minimum recommendation of 400g of fruit and vegetables per day? Juicing! That way, you have total control over what goes into each glass – and you know it’s deliciously fresh because you make it everyday at home.

