The Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 LED series is built in a single piece to withstand the toughest conditions. IK07 impact resistance ensures trouble-free performance on uneven surfaces and the unbreakable polycarbonate lens will withstand bangs and scratches. Aided by an ingenious screwless design, dust and water resistance to IP68 and IP69K standards means that these lightbars can take dusty trails and power washers in their stride. Robust connectors keep the power flowing and the lightbars’ stainless-steel mounting brackets are corrosion-free and capable of handling snow, ice and even salt. In short, the 5000L series is engineered for years of reliable service.