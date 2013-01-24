Home
Ultinon Drive 5000

Powerful brightness
for a safer drive

    Would you like to have more light on the road while you are driving? Would you like to have clear visibility even during challenging weather conditions?

     

    If your answer is "Yes", we have the perfect solution for you: the Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 LED lightbars offer additional light to keep you safe in the dark!

    What are LED driving lights?

     

    LED driving lights are a combination of spot and flood light that shine both far and wide and that provide ample visibility for faster reactions. Projecting light for approximately 400 meters*, the Ultinon Drive 5000L series of LED lightbars is road-legal for cars and trucks, rated ECE-R149. It ensures safety through brightness, is built to last, corrosion-free, and resistant to water and shocks. The Ultinon Drive 5050L is equipped with the off-road boost function, unleashing its full power to 4000 lumen and providing additional visibility in difficult terrain. You can enjoy durable and faultless performance on and off the road.  

     

    Reach out to any one of our authorized distributors, garages and retailers for your very own Philips LED lightbars today!
    Ultinon Drive 5000 unique points

    LED image 5050L is a representation of the Ultinon Drive 5000 model

    *Beam length measured on 1 lux

    Benefits of using Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 LED lightbars

    View our Ultinon Drive 5000 LED lightbars
    Ultinon Drive 5001L
    Ultinon Drive 5002L
    Ultinon Drive 5003L
    Ultinon Drive 5004L
    Ultinon Drive 5050L
    Width
    10 inch
    20 inch
    20 inch
    30 inch
    10 inch
    Light output
    2500 lm
    2900 lm
    3600 lm
    3200 lm
    3300 lm
    Light output in Boost mode
    -
    -
    -
    -
    4000 lm
    Beam length 1 lux m
    387
    427
    436
    458
    425
    Beam length 1 lux (boost)-m
    -
    -
    -
    -
    448
    ECE R149
    ECE ref. number
    37.5
    40
    45
    50
    40
    IP68, IP69K rating
    IK07 rating
    12V/24V
    Without With Ultinon Drive 5000 Led

    Find more information of Ultinon Drive 5000 LED lightbars

    Find the right led for your car

    Experience the power of Ultinon Drive 5000 LED lightbars

    Experience the power of Ultinon Drive 5000 LED lightbars

    The Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 LED lightbars provides an outstanding beam that illuminates the road ahead, helping you see roadside hazards and keep you focused without straining your eyes.
