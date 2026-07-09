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How do I clean my Philips OneBlade?

Published on 09 July 2026
Routinely cleaning your OneBlade after each use allows it to work efficiently, providing you with the best possible shave. To clean  your device, follow the steps below:
  1. To avoid damaging your OneBlade, do not bang the handle against the sink or hard surfaces.
  2. Remove the attachments from the device and blow off any remaining hair on the blade. Turn your OneBlade on and rinse the blade and handle under lukewarm water.
  3. Rinse the attachments separately under lukewarm water.
Do not dry the blade with a towel or tissue. Allow the device and its attachments to air dry. Avoid trying to remove hair from the device using sharp objects such as tweezers.

For more details about maintaining your Philips OneBlade, please refer to your digital user manual or contact us.
 
Please note: The accessories provided with your product may differ from those shown in the illustration below. However, the cleaning instructions provided apply to all OneBlade models.
 
Cleaning OneBlade

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