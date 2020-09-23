DTS Play-Fi streams perfectly synced, high-quality audio between any compatible speakers, TVs, and soundbars. Play the same sounds in every room or set up zones. Easily create a surround-sound system.
What will you listen to next?
Home sound made easy
Stream music to every room. Listen to the TV through a kitchen speaker while you cook. Create a surround-sound set up. DTS Play-Fi connectivity and the Philips Sound app let you do it all over your home Wi-Fi network.
Unpack. Connect. Enjoy.
Link your Philips TV to your speakers. Link speakers to each other. You can even listen to your TV via headphones wired to your mobile device
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
