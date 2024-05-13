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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Wireless home speaker

TAW6205/10

2

| (4) Reviews

All your sounds. Any room.

This wireless speaker is great on its own, and even better with others. Match it with your TV or other speakers for great multi-room sound. Pair for stereo. Or deepen the Ambilight of your Philips TV by letting the speaker join in too.

See all benefits

All your sounds. Any room.

  • Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio

  • DTS Play-Fi compatible

  • Connects with voice assistants

  • Built-in LED

Spotify Connect. Tidal. Deezer. It's all here

Whether you're streaming direct from Spotify, or accessing hi-res albums on Tidal via the Play-Fi app, this speaker streams it all. From party playlists in the lounge to podcasts in the office, everything you love will sound richer, deeper, and clearer.

Multi-room setup via Philips Sound or Play-Fi app

AC-powered. Dimensions: 115x212x116 mm

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3
2

13/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These are great.

I added 2 of these to the B8805/10 soundbar and as long as you long press the "off" button on the soundbar remote, to put them into eco standby, they wake back up with soundbar when i turn the telly on. I've been really impressed with my relatively inexpensive sound system.

Pros

Inexpensive, enhance the atmos experience from soundbar.

Cons

None so far.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker

Date of Use 2023-05-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker

Date of Use 2023-05-13

25/06/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Surround audio delay.

Ambilight gets out of sync or drops out completely. It will not work with your Ambilight setup. You can have either the Ambilight or the speakers (which drops out of sync even while hugging the wifi 6 in both 2.4 and 5 ghz modes). I got 4 of them and have a decent surround sound while watching any app from my Philips the one. But if you want to connect it to a pc and play games you will have an annoying amount of delay. No matter what you do it will not go away. You cannot set these on a pc as surround as far as I could try. I even paid a whopping 20 bucks to the play fi app on pc but it does not support surround sound in video mode or any mode. When you have it set as a home theatre setup the tv plays fine but the pc never gets rid of the audio delay. 1st I thought it was the CPU on the TV but the audio delay is basically nonexistent in tv speakers mode so the issue is the tv delaying the audio to the dts play-fi home theatre setup. Just buy something else. I am trying to get rid of mine.

Pros

They look fine but eh... read the review.

Cons

Pain. Only pain and suffering.

This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker

Date of Use 2022-05-25

This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker

Date of Use 2022-05-25

07/05/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Avoid like the plague

I can’t begin to explain how underhand it is from Philips to launch a product that simply refuses to do what is says in the tin , that is to connect to a really expensive ambilight OLED Philips tv. Ive sat and looked at these speakers on the wall for over a year and have never had a sound out of them. The app is virtually useless, they won’t connect, I’ve tried hundreds of times and it’s about time Philips recalled every one and refunded everyone for this 100% failed product.there isn’t a single positive thing to say

Pros

None

Cons

Doesn’t work

This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker

Date of Use 2022-05-07

This review was made for TAW6205 Wireless home speaker

Date of Use 2022-05-07

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