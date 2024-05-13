These speakers in theory would have been incredible, but like most things that sound too good to be true is the same case here. I purchased a pair of these to complete a surround sound setup with a Philips TV and a Philips Soundbar (both of which are fully compatible). They continuously dropped out of sync, that's when they did decide to connect in the first place and at no point did they ever work as surround sound. The customer service is near on a joke and you're treated like you only have a couple of brain cells to rub together. After spending more than 15hrs on phone calls and over emails to get these speakers working it simply isn't worth the trouble. The app is incredibly dated and isn't user friendly at all. After updating everything in the Philips eco system as well as restarting and reformating (TV, Router, Speakers, etc) they would still not work. The hardware of the products would have been great if they would work but there is a serious lack of attention to the software side so they simply don't connect or when they do fall out of sync. I was aware of some of these issues beforehand with other reviews stating it but thought it may be user error or a bad batch. If there is one thing you take away from this, don't buy these if you want to have surround sound and if you're looking for a decent wifi speaker there are plenty of other options at this price point and below that are far superior in quality. Avoid!