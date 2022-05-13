Search terms

    Philips Ultinon Pro5100

    Brightness to penetrate the dark

     

    Philips Ultinon Pro5100 LED bulbs provide crystal-clear forward visibility without dazzling other road-users. Their brilliant white beam comes from a compact, easy-fit design. Driving at night just became safer and more stylish with the new Philips Ultinon Pro5100 range.

    Philips Ultinon Pro5100 on the road
    Superior visibility icon

    See the road better with up to 160% brighter light*

    Cool white icon

    Projecting a cool white light of up to 5800 K

    Superior lifetime icon

    Up to 3,000 hours' use from a high performance bulb

    *Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs

    Explore Philips Ultinon Pro5100 range

    u51 h7 product

    Low and high beam headlight bulbs

     

    The main driving lights of your car, illuminate a long range of the road and cars up ahead.

    u51 h7 product

    Front fog light bulbs

     

    Light up the road immediately near the car, important for safe driving in foggy conditions.

    Extended warranty icon

    Product warranty

     

    2 years product warranty + 1 year extended warranty

    Experience the new compact design for brighter roads
     

    Led chips icon

    Grade quality automotive LED chips
    Light exactly where driver need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles

    cooling icon

    AirFlux+ cooling technology


    Diverts heat away from the light's critical components that enables the bulb to last longer

    SafeBeam icon

    SafeBeam technology


    Producing the best useable beam and glare-free pattern

    compact all-in-one icon

    Compact all-in-one design


    Unique design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the bulb body, for quick and easy installation

    The new compact design - Philips Ultinon Pro5100

    Find the best   LED headlight bulb
    for your vehicle

    Low and high beam headlight bulbs

    Front fog light bulbs

    LED headlight bulbs' accessories

     

    Almost every car model has a different type of socket for halogen bulbs. When replacing your halogen bulbs with LED lighting, you may need a connector ring and CANbus to secure the LED bulbs inside the headlamp and overcome the challenges such as flickering or dimmed lights.

    Type A
    Type RCD
    Type RCE
    Type H
    Type I
    Type K
    Type N
    Type RCP

    Ensure you buy the right connector ring and CANbus for your car model

    *All Philips LED upgrades are supplied with Standard Center ring

    Standard Ultinon Pro5100

    about Philips LED headlight bulbs

    View our catalogs and guides

     

    Handy tools for helping you to
    make the right choice

    See all LED headlight bulbs

     

    Discover Philips LED headlight bulbs and experience which LED bulbs suit your needs

    Experience the power of
    Philips Ultinon Pro5100

