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  • A powerful stream of water A powerful stream of water A powerful stream of water

    Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Oral Irrigator nozzle

    HX3042/00

    A powerful stream of water

    Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.

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    Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Oral Irrigator nozzle

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    See all Power Flosser Nozzles

    A powerful stream of water

    For a regular clean

    • 2 nozzles

    F1 Standard nozzle for a regular clean

    Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.

    Guidance tip ensures correct placement

    The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Position the nozzle tip just above the gum line, press gently so that the nozzle tip is in contact with the gum line and the teeth, and slide from one tooth to the next.

    Technical Specifications

    • Compatibility

      Compatible with
      any Philips Sonicare Power Flosser

    • Ease of use

      Nozzle attachment
      Easily snaps on and off
      Nozzle replacement
      • Every 6 months
      • for good hygiene

    • Items included

      F1 Standard nozzle
      2

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Standard nozzle
    Badge-D2C

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