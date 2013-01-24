About Automechanika



Automechanika Frankfurt is the world’s leading trade fair for the automotive service industry. The trade fair has taken place since 1971 and is held every two years, organized by Messe Frankfurt. The 25th anniversary event ended with a record number of around 5,000 exhibitors and a total of 135,000 trade visitors from 184 countries. The next show will take place from 14 to 18 September 2021 at the Messe Frankfurt fairgrounds.