Search terms

EN
AR
  • Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    XZ5810/70

    Close, Fast Shave

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Close, Fast Shave

    20% more power*

    • MultiPrecision Blade System
    • 5-direction Flex Heads
    • Cleansing brush & P. trimmer
    • SmartClean System
    Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

    Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

    Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

    Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

    Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

    Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    You'll have 50+ minutes of running time – that's about 17 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    1-hour charging time

    1-hour charging time

    Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

    3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    3-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

    Click-on brush to cleanse more thoroughly than by hand

    Click-on brush to cleanse more thoroughly than by hand

    Click on our cleansing brush to clean your face more thoroughly than you can by hand. Use it with the cleanser of your choice. It removes dead skin cells and increases micro-circulation, leaving your skin feeling fresh and radiant.

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

    Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

    At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best.

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Packaging

      Special
      Giftpack

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Travel pouch
      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      SmartClick
      • Oil-control cleansing brush
      • Precision trimmer
      SmartClean
      • Cleans
      • Charges
      • Lubricates
      • Cleaning cartridge (included)

    • Power

      Run time
      50 min / 17 shaves
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Cool black - Mystery black

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH50
      Cleansing brush RQ560 or RQ563
      Replace every 3-6 months

    • Shaving Performance

      SkinComfort
      AquaTec Wet & Dry
      Contour following
      5-direction Flex Heads
      Shaving system
      • MultiPrecision Blade System
      • Super Lift & Cut Action
      Turbo+ mode
      Shave with 20% extra power

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Display
      • 3 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charging indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      Operation
      Unplug before use

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • SmartClean system
    • Cleaning cartridge
    • SmartClick cleansing brush
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode
    • SmartClick cleansing brush - compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external clinical test on 30 candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.