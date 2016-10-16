Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver XZ5810/70
Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver XZ5810/70
Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver
Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.
See all benefits
Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver
Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, MultiPrecision Blade System and fully washable heads.
See all benefits
Close, Fast Shave 20% more power* MultiPrecision Blade System 5-direction Flex Heads Cleansing brush & P. trimmer SmartClean System
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Power
Battery Type
Lithium-ion Stand-by power
0.1 W
Service
2-year guarantee
Yes
Service
Replacement head
Replace every 2 yrs with SH50
Shaving Performance
Turbo+ mode
Shave with 20% extra power
Ease of use
Display
Shaving Performance
Contour following
5-direction Flex Heads Shaving system SkinComfort
AquaTec Wet & Dry
Ease of use
Cleaning
Fully washable Operation
Unplug before use
Service
Cleansing brush RQ560 or RQ563
Replace every 3-6 months
Packaging
Special
Giftpack
Design
Handle
Ergonomic grip & handling
Power
Automatic voltage
100-240 V
Design
Color
Cool black - Mystery black
Power
Charging Run time
50 min / 17 shaves Max power consumption
9 W
Accessories
Maintenance
Protective cap Pouch
Travel pouch SmartClick SmartClean
See all specifications See less specifications
What's in the box? Other items in the box SmartClean system SmartClick cleansing brush Cleaning cartridge SmartClick precision trimmer
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode SmartClick cleansing brush - compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external clinical test on 30 candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.