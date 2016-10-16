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  • Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    XZ5800/69

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Close, Fast Shave

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, ComfortCut Blade System and fully washable heads.

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    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    Close, Fast Shave

    • ComfortCut Blade System
    • 5-direction Flex Heads
    • Oil-control cleansing brush
    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    40 minutes of cordless shaving

    40 minutes of cordless shaving

    You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    1 hour charging time

    1 hour charging time

    Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

    Click-on brush to cleanse more thoroughly than by hand

    Click-on brush to cleanse more thoroughly than by hand

    Click on our cleansing brush to clean your face more thoroughly than you can by hand. Use it with the cleanser of your choice. It removes dead skin cells and increases micro-circulation, leaving your skin feeling fresh and radiant.

    1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Packaging

      Special
      Giftpack

    • Accessories

      SmartClick
      Oil-control cleansing brush
      Maintenance
      Protective cap

    • Power

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Run time
      40 min / 13 shaves
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Phasma silver - Bright silver

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH50
      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Cleansing brush RQ560 or RQ563
      Replace every 3-6 months

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      5-direction Flex Heads
      SkinComfort
      AquaTec Wet & Dry
      Shaving system
      ComfortCut Blade System

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Display
      • 1 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      Operation
      Unplug before use

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • SmartClick cleansing brush
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    • SmartClick cleansing brush - compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external clinical test on 30 candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing
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