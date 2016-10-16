Other items in the box
- SmartClick cleansing brush
XZ5800/69
Close, Fast Shave
The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, ComfortCut Blade System and fully washable heads.See all benefits
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5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.
Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.
Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.
Click on our cleansing brush to clean your face more thoroughly than you can by hand. Use it with the cleanser of your choice. It removes dead skin cells and increases micro-circulation, leaving your skin feeling fresh and radiant.
The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
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