Thanks to its low height (97mm) it cleans also in hard-to-reach areas under sofas, beds and other furniture. For a more thorough cleaning, the robot uses its side brush to sweep along edges, to bring dirt to the suction inlet. The robot can move around your home without manual help. It can effortlessly cross hurdles up to 20mm, for example drive over door thresholds and onto carpets or rugs. Plus, six anti-drop sensors are located on the bottom of the robot to prevent it from falling from a height or down stairs.