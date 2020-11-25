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  • Better-tasting water made easy Better-tasting water made easy Better-tasting water made easy

    Replacement filter for on tap purifier

    WP3961

    Better-tasting water made easy

    Improves the taste of your drinking and cooking water by removing chlorine and other impurities with a silver-coated active carbon system.

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    Replacement filter for on tap purifier

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    Better-tasting water made easy

    Pure Taste filter

    • Pure Taste

    Pure Taste filter for cleaner and better tasting water

    The Pure Taste filter removes unpleasant chlorine, bad tastes and smells, as well as large sediment from your tap water, ensuring purer and better tasting water for drinking, cooking and cleaning fruits and vegetables. In addition, the silver-coated active carbon prevents bacteria growth inside the filter, giving you extra safety for your water.

    Hi-flow with maximum rate of 2 liters per minute

    This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.

    Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

    The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

    Technical Specifications

    • Purification system

      Turbidity removal
      3000 liters or approx. 1 year
      Chlorine removal
      >80  %

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      white
      Materials
      plastic
      Product weight
      50  g
      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      44 x 44 x 90  mm

    • Filter specifications

      Major filter components
      silver-coated GAC
      Filter lifetime
      2000 L or approx. 6 months

    • Input water conditions

      Min. input water pressure
      0.7  bar
      Max. input water temperature
      50  °C
      Max. input water pressure
      3.5  bar

    • General specifications

      Water flow rate
      2  l/min
      Water flow rate
      5  °C

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials

    • Country of origin

      Replacement filter
      Japan

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