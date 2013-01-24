Home
Replacement filter for on tap purifier

WP3911
    -{discount-value}

    Pure water made easy

    Advanced filtration system that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine, while keeping all the good minerals in your water. See all benefits

    Advanced filtration system that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine, while keeping all the good minerals in your water. See all benefits

    Advanced filtration system that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine, while keeping all the good minerals in your water. See all benefits

    Advanced filtration system that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine, while keeping all the good minerals in your water. See all benefits

      Pure water made easy

      Micro Pure filter

      • Micro Pure

      Removes all bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine

      The Micro Pure filter is a multi-filtration system that removes all bacteria, impurities and odors for clean, safe and tasty drinking water. It consists of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane, which contains more than 520 billion micro-pores for the efficient removal of 99.99% of all bacteria, and granular activated carbon which removes unpleasant chlorine, bad taste and odors. The filter also preserves all good minerals in the drinking water that are vital for human health.

      Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

      The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Water flow rate
        2  l/min
        Water flow rate
        5  °C

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        white
        Product weight
        150  g
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        60 x 64 x 105  mm
        Materials
        plastic

      • Purification system

        Bacteria removal
        99.99  %
        Chlorine removal
        >80  %
        Turbidity removal
        3000 liters or approx. 1 year
        VOC Removal
        Yes

      • Filter specifications

        Filter lifetime
        2400 L or approx. 8 months
        Major filter components
        • hollow-fiber membrane
        • granular activated carbon GAC

      • Input water conditions

        Min. input water pressure
        0.7  bar
        Max. input water pressure
        3.5  bar
        Max. input water temperature
        50  °C

      • Country of origin

        Replacement filter
        Japan

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

