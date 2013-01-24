Home
In-ear true wireless headphones

TAT8505BK/00
  • Love what you hear. Love how they look Love what you hear. Love how they look Love what you hear. Love how they look
    Love what you hear. Love how they look

    Sink into rich, detailed sound-or tune into the world around you. These refined true wireless headphones boast Active Noise Canceling and Awareness Mode for control over what you hear. The sophisticated circular design makes a statement. See all benefits

      • 13mm drivers/closed-back
      • Bluetooth®
      • Black
      Detailed, expansive sound with rich powerful bass

      Perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver powerful bass and thrilling clarity for every track. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

      Charging case. Get up to 24 hours of play time

      The charging case can be charged wirelessly, or via USB-C. A fully charged case gives you an extra 18 hours play time. The headphones will play for 6 hours from a single charge (5 hours with ANC). Charge them for 15 minutes to get 1 extra hour.

      Refined geometric design. Comfortable in-ear fit

      The circular earbud housing boasts a tactile quality and is designed to subtly catch the light, creating an elegant, understated look. The oval-shaped acoustic tube sits comfortably and securely in your ear and maximizes passive noise isolation.

      Dual mics for crystal clear calls. Mono mode

      Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.

      Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

      Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with. Touch controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls, and volume.

      Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it

      When the song deserves your full attention, these true wireless headphones let you immerse without distraction. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

      Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

      Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

      Integrated with the Google Assistant

      Simply tap the touch controls on the left earbud to wake the Google Assistant, or any other voice assistant. The fully integrated Google Assistant lets you do more completely hands-free. Have notifications read to you, ask to play music-and more.

      IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

      The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable
        Ear caps
        3 sizes

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • AVRCP
        • A2DP
        • HSP
        • AAC
        • Streaming Format: SBC
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Call Management
        • Answer/End Call
        • Call on Hold
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between 2 calls

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-Ion
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Charging time
        1.5  hr
        Music play time
        6+18  hr

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Sensitivity
        108  dB
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Speaker diameter
        13 mm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.842  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10842 8
        Height
        16.7  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Nett weight
        0.291  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.551  kg
        Width
        10.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Length
        44.8  cm
        Width
        37.7  cm
        Height
        19.6  cm
        Gross weight
        7.592  kg
        Tare weight
        5.264  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10842 1
        Nett weight
        2.328  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        4.4  cm
        Width
        7.2  cm
        Weight
        0.073  kg
        Depth
        3.6  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.249  kg
        Nett weight
        0.097  kg
        Tare weight
        0.152  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10842 4
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20153 8

