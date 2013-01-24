Love what you hear. Love how they look
Sink into rich, detailed sound-or tune into the world around you. These refined true wireless headphones boast Active Noise Canceling and Awareness Mode for control over what you hear. The sophisticated circular design makes a statement. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver powerful bass and thrilling clarity for every track. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.
The charging case can be charged wirelessly, or via USB-C. A fully charged case gives you an extra 18 hours play time. The headphones will play for 6 hours from a single charge (5 hours with ANC). Charge them for 15 minutes to get 1 extra hour.
The circular earbud housing boasts a tactile quality and is designed to subtly catch the light, creating an elegant, understated look. The oval-shaped acoustic tube sits comfortably and securely in your ear and maximizes passive noise isolation.
Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.
Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with. Touch controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls, and volume.
When the song deserves your full attention, these true wireless headphones let you immerse without distraction. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.
Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.
Simply tap the touch controls on the left earbud to wake the Google Assistant, or any other voice assistant. The fully integrated Google Assistant lets you do more completely hands-free. Have notifications read to you, ask to play music-and more.
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
