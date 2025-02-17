The best things in life are simple. Grab your headphones, take your tunes, and head out! With great sound, dynamic bass, and a pocket-sized charging case, these super-small and comfy true wireless earbuds are ready for your day-and night.
These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best sound. Tap the left earbud to activate dynamic bass and you can enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines, even when listening quietly.
Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying
Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
Solid Bluetooth connection
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
Pocket-sized charging case
The slimline charging case slips easily into a pocket, so you can keep your earbuds protected and charging while you're not using them. Mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.
IPX4 splash and sweat resistant
Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them during a quick workout or on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.
Up to 18 hours play time with the case
You get 6 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 12 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.
Comfy fit and handy on-ear touch controls
The ear tips rest gently but securely in your ear canal and interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers let you find your perfect fit. Touch controls on the earbuds keep things simple. Activate the dynamic bass-boost function, control playback or pick up a call--and more.
Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature
Music to podcasts, love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large 10 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.