Control the silence
Hear your music, not the rain. You can control the Active Noise Canceling function on these wireless over-ear headphones to match your situation. With 30 hours play time plus flexible quick charging, you are covered for the whole trip See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
On any trip, these headphones are up to the task. A single charge takes just 2 hours. You get 30 hours play time (or talk time) with Active Noise Canceling off, and 25 hours with it on. Two levels of fast charging--Rapid Charge and Quick Charge--give you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time.
Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.
From playlist to podcast, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear midrange frequencies. Soft ear-cup cushions cover your whole ear, creating a seal that passively isolates external noise. The headband is light, easily adjustable, and smooth: there'll be no getting these headphones tangled in your hair.
These wireless headphones boast soft ear-cups that fold neatly in two configurations. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in your office drawer or the included carrying pouch. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.
Twinkling pianos. Blistering rock. Whatever you love, Hi-Res Audio headphones let you feel the full impact of every note. When wired to a Hi-Res source, you¡¯ll get the full benefit of lossless audio that¡¯s recorded at a higher sample rate than CDs¡ªfor a brilliantly lifelike performance.
Control volume by swiping up or down on the ear-housing touch control panel. You can activate or deactivate Active Noise Canceling with a single tap. Or engage Awareness Mode to hear more of the world around you while the music keeps playing. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.
Manage your life without taking out your phone. A simple touch on the headband activates Voice Assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.
Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.
