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  • Ready for the sounds you love Ready for the sounds you love Ready for the sounds you love

    Micro Music System

    TAM3205/12

    Ready for the sounds you love

    Hear more from every podcast and playlist you stream. Rediscover your CD collection or tune in to the radio. This classic looking micro system sounds great in smaller rooms, and you can connect other sources via USB or audio-in.

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    Micro Music System

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    Ready for the sounds you love

    • Bluetooth®
    • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
    • USB port for charging
    • 18W

    All your music

    This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs and listen to FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 10 presets delivers clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.

    Bass-reflex loudspeakers. Richer low tones

    Bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass from 3" woofers and bass-reflex ports. An 18 W maximum output brings decent sound to smaller spaces. Perfect for a home office or bedroom.

    Classic design

    The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analog feel to operation. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.

    Digital Sound Control. Choose a preset sound style

    Hip-hop or choral, symphony or rock opera? Whatever you love, this micro system's Digital Sound Control function lets you enjoy it more. Pick from preset sound styles designed to bring out the best in your music.

    At home in your home

    This AC-powered micro system looks great in any room. Bluetooth wireless range is 10 m, and you can charge a smart device via the USB port. An easy-to-use remote puts key functions at your fingertips.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound enhancement
      • digital sound control
      • bass reflex speaker system
      Volume control
      rotary
      Frequency response
      66-20000 Hz
      Sound mode
      • Powerful
      • Clear
      • Bright
      • Warm
      • Balanced
      Maximum output power (RMS)
      18W
      Speaker impedance
      6 ohm

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      3"
      Number of full range drivers
      2
      Driver configuration
      Full range
      Number of sound channels
      2.0

    • Connectivity

      USB
      USB host
      Bluetooth version
      4.2
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • Multipoint (Multipair) support
      Bluetooth range
      10M (free space)
      Audio in
      3.5mm
      USB charging
      5V, 1A
      DLNA Standard
      n.a.
      Smart Home
      n.a.

    • Audio playback

      Disc playback modes
      • fast forward/backward
      • next/previous track search
      • repeat/shuffle/program
      Playback media
      • CD
      • CD-R/RW
      • MP3-CD
      • USB flash drive
      USB Direct playback modes
      • fast backward/fast forward
      • play/pause
      • previous/next
      • repeat
      • shuffle
      • stop
      Audio supported formats
      MP3
      Max sample rate
      24-bit/44.1kHz

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM fixed pigtail antenna
      Tuner bands
      • FM mono
      • FM stereo
      Station presets
      10 (FM)
      RDS
      No
      Tuner enhancement
      • auto digital tuning
      • auto scan
      • Easy set (plug & play)
      Tuner type
      Digital

    • Convenience

      Clock
      • On main display
      • 24/12 hour display
      Remote Control
      Yes
      Loader type
      tray
      Display type
      LED display
      Sleep timer
      Yes
      No. of alarms
      1
      Alarms
      Yes, Buzzer, FM, CD

    • Compatibility

      Smartphone/tablet APP control
      No

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      31.2  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Standing
      Width
      57.7  cm
      Depth
      18.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10981 0
      Gross weight
      4.65  kg
      Nett weight
      3.59  kg
      Tare weight
      1.06  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control (with battery)
      • AC power cord
      • FM antenna
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Leaflet
      Power cord
      Length 1.5 m

    • Design

      Wall mountable
      No
      System components
      • Main control unit
      • Speakers

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      180x121x247  mm
      Main Unit Weight
      1.6  kg
      No. of speaker unit
      2
      Set (W x H x D)
      500x238x247 mm
      Set Weight
      3.59  kg
      Speaker Unit (W x H x D)
      150x238x125 mm
      Speaker Weight (per Unit)
      0.96  kg

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control (with battery)
    • AC power cord
    • FM antenna
    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty Leaflet
    Badge-D2C

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