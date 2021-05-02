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  • Every moment. Every day. Every moment. Every day. Every moment. Every day.

    Wireless Headphone

    TAH6506BK/00

    Every moment. Every day.

    These strikingly slender wireless headphones are all about focus. Wherever you listen, Active Noise Canceling lets you sink into the music you love. Multitasking is easy too-you can pair simultaneously with two devices.

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    Wireless Headphone

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    See all Noise-cancelling

    Every moment. Every day.

    • Active Noise Canceling
    • Slim and lightweight
    • Multipoint pairing
    Focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

    Focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

    Want to reduce noise when you're on the go? Internal mics in the ear cups of these wireless over-ear headphones filter out the engine noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love.

    Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

    Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

    Streamline your working day. These wireless headphones can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time-and switch between them as you need. So you can listen to music from your laptop and take calls from your phone.

    Slim over-ear design. Distinctive looks

    The oval ear-cups and slender frame lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. 32 mm drivers deliver deep bass and clear, detailed sound.

    30 hours play time. 25 with Active Noise Canceling

    With 30 hours play time from a single charge-or 25 hours with Active Noise Canceling activated-these wireless on-ear headphones are with you all day long. A full charge takes 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you 2 hours more play time.

    Integrated controls. Clear calls

    Buttons and a dial on the ear cups let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. Calls are nice and clear, and you can pair your headphones with two devices simultaneously.

    Easy storage. Flat-folding and compact-folding design

    The ear cups swivel to allow the headphones to fold flat-perfect for storing in your office drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into the included soft pouch.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      112 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Detachable cable
      Yes
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth
      Headphone socket
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      20.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      15.5  cm
      Gross weight
      1.086  kg
      Height
      24  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11759 1
      Nett weight
      0.435  kg
      Tare weight
      0.651  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Talk time
      30 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      25  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      30  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 2 hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      7.08  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      300  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      18.5  cm
      Depth
      4.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11759 4
      Gross weight
      0.293  kg
      Nett weight
      0.145  kg
      Tare weight
      0.148  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      19  cm
      Width
      16.5  cm
      Depth
      3.8  cm
      Weight
      0.145  kg

    • Accessories

      Carrying case
      1 pcs Soft case
      Audio cable
      3.5mm stereo cable, L=1.2m
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 500 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat / In-ward
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20195 8

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      FB
      Adaptive ANC
      Yes
      Microphone for ANC
      2 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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    • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
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