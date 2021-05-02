Search terms

Wireless Headphone

TAH6506BK/00
    These strikingly slender wireless headphones are all about focus. Wherever you listen, Active Noise Canceling lets you sink into the music you love. Multitasking is easy too-you can pair simultaneously with two devices. See all benefits

      • Active Noise Canceling
      • Slim and lightweight
      • Multipoint pairing
      Focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

      Focused on your music. Active Noise Canceling

      Want to reduce noise when you're on the go? Internal mics in the ear cups of these wireless over-ear headphones filter out the engine noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love.

      Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

      Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

      Streamline your working day. These wireless headphones can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time-and switch between them as you need. So you can listen to music from your laptop and take calls from your phone.

      Slim over-ear design. Distinctive looks

      The oval ear-cups and slender frame lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. 32 mm drivers deliver deep bass and clear, detailed sound.

      30 hours play time. 25 with Active Noise Canceling

      With 30 hours play time from a single charge-or 25 hours with Active Noise Canceling activated-these wireless on-ear headphones are with you all day long. A full charge takes 2 hours. Need an extra boost? 15 minutes charging gives you 2 hours more play time.

      Integrated controls. Clear calls

      Buttons and a dial on the ear cups let you pause your playlist, take calls, control volume, and wake your phone's voice assistant. Calls are nice and clear, and you can pair your headphones with two devices simultaneously.

      Easy storage. Flat-folding and compact-folding design

      The ear cups swivel to allow the headphones to fold flat-perfect for storing in your office drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that easily fits into the included soft pouch.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Sensitivity
        112 dB (1K Hz)
        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        20 mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • ANC features

        ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
        Yes
        ANC technology
        FB
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        2 mic

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Maximum range
        Up to 10
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Detachable cable
        Yes
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Type of wireless transmission
        Bluetooth
        Wireless
        Yes
        Headphone socket
        3.5 mm

      • Convenience

        Type of controls
        Button
        Automatic power off
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Foldable design
        Flat / In-ward
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back
        Ear coupling material
        Synthetic leather

      • Power

        Music play time (ANC off)
        30 hr
        Music play time (ANC on)
        25 hr
        Talk time
        30 hr
        Battery type(Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery capacity(Headphones)
        300 mAh
        Charging time
        2
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 2 hrs
        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Battery weight (Total)
        7.08 g
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant support
        Yes
        Voice assistant activation
        Manual
        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant

      • Accessories

        Audio cable
        3.5mm stereo cable, L=1.2m
        Carrying case
        1 pcs Soft case
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        20.5
        Width
        15.5
        Height
        24
        Gross weight
        1.086
        Nett weight
        0.435
        Tare weight
        0.651
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11759 1

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        22.5
        Width
        18.5
        Depth
        4.5
        Gross weight
        0.293
        Nett weight
        0.145
        Tare weight
        0.148
        EAN
        48 95229 11759 4

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        19
        Width
        16.5
        Depth
        3.8
        Weight
        0.145

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20195 8

          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.
