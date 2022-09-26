3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear
With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.
Integrated microphone & call button
With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.
A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
The Super-small speaker drivers of these Philips earphones fit comfortably inside the ear and thanks to the exceptionally snug fit the outside noise is sealed out for high-intensity listening experience.
Rubberized cable relief enhances durability
To extend product life, soft rubber between headphones and cable protects cable connection from damage through repeated bending.