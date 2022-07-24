Other items in the box
- Remote Control (with battery)
- Power cord
- Wall mount bracket
- Quick start guide
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
TAB7207/98
Rich sound for every detail
This fantastic 2.1 channel soundbar with wirelessly connecting subwoofer brings true cinema sound into your living room. Dolby Digital Plus delivers incredible surround sound and two extra tweeters let you widen the soundstage even further.See all benefits
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This soundbar's 2.1 channels and wirelessly connecting, 8" subwoofer put you in the center of the action, surrounding you in rich and virtual surround sound no matter what you're watching or listening to. Pick out every detail and lose yourself in the mix!
Virtualize the cinema experience in your home. This soundbar utilizes Dolby Digital Plus technology to immerse you in waves of virtual surround sound. Crystal clarity and great detail mean you can engage with your media like never before.
Widen the sound! Two extra tweeter speakers at either end of the soundbar broaden the audio to give you a clear separation of instruments. Pick them out easily and hear every instrument in the orchestra like you're really in the hall!
Experience the excitement of live sports, right there in your living room. Stadium EQ Mode immerses you in ambient crowd noise, just like you were sitting in the stadium! Be thrilled by every crucial moment and still hear crystal-clear commentary.
Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Your media sounds richer, deeper, and clearer through this phenomenal soundbar and subwoofer. You can also connect via Audio in, Optical in, HDMI ARC or use a USB drive for music.
This fantastic soundbar features Philips Easylink technology for maximum ease and convenience. Whether you want to adjust the EQ modes, bass, treble, volume settings on your device or soundbar, only one remote control is needed!
The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.
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Loudspeakers
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Supported Audio Formats
Outer Carton
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