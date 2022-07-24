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    Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

    TAB7207/98

    Rich sound for every detail

    This fantastic 2.1 channel soundbar with wirelessly connecting subwoofer brings true cinema sound into your living room. Dolby Digital Plus delivers incredible surround sound and two extra tweeters let you widen the soundstage even further.

    See all benefits

    Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer

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    Rich sound for every detail

    • 520W Max
    • 2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
    • Dolby Digital Plus
    • HDMI ARC
    2.1 channels. 8" wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

    2.1 channels. 8" wireless subwoofer for deeper bass

    This soundbar's 2.1 channels and wirelessly connecting, 8" subwoofer put you in the center of the action, surrounding you in rich and virtual surround sound no matter what you're watching or listening to. Pick out every detail and lose yourself in the mix!

    Dolby Digital Plus delivers cinema surround sound

    Dolby Digital Plus delivers cinema surround sound

    Virtualize the cinema experience in your home. This soundbar utilizes Dolby Digital Plus technology to immerse you in waves of virtual surround sound. Crystal clarity and great detail mean you can engage with your media like never before.

    Two angled speakers for wider sound

    Two angled speakers for wider sound

    Widen the sound! Two extra tweeter speakers at either end of the soundbar broaden the audio to give you a clear separation of instruments. Pick them out easily and hear every instrument in the orchestra like you're really in the hall!

    Stadium EQ Mode. Bring the stadium home

    Experience the excitement of live sports, right there in your living room. Stadium EQ Mode immerses you in ambient crowd noise, just like you were sitting in the stadium! Be thrilled by every crucial moment and still hear crystal-clear commentary.

    Conveniently connect all of your favourite sources

    Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Your media sounds richer, deeper, and clearer through this phenomenal soundbar and subwoofer. You can also connect via Audio in, Optical in, HDMI ARC or use a USB drive for music.

    Philips Easylink for convenient control

    This fantastic soundbar features Philips Easylink technology for maximum ease and convenience. Whether you want to adjust the EQ modes, bass, treble, volume settings on your device or soundbar, only one remote control is needed!

    HDMI ARC. Control the soundbar with your TV remote

    The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      Treble and Bass Control
      Equalizer settings
      • Movie
      • Music
      • Voice
      • Stadium
      Total harmonic distortion
      <=10%
      Speaker system output power
      520W max / 260W RMS

    • Loudspeakers

      Subwoofer freq range
      35 - 150  Hz
      Subwoofer type
      • Active
      • Wireless subwoofer
      Subwoofer impedance
      3  ohm
      Number of sound channels
      2.1
      Number of woofers
      1
      Woofer diameter
      8"
      Soundbar freq range
      150 - 20k  Hz
      Soundbar impedance
      8  ohm
      Front drivers
      • 2 full range (L+R)
      • 2 tweeters (L+R)
      External subwoofer enclosure
      Bass reflex

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth
      Receiver
      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • Multipoint (Multipair) support
      • Streaming Format: SBC
      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      Yes
      USB playback
      Yes
      Audio in
      1x 3.5mm
      Optical input x 1
      Yes
      HDMI Out (ARC) x 1
      Yes
      DLNA Standard
      No
      Smart Home
      None
      Wireless speaker connection
      Subwoofer

    • Supported Audio Formats

      Bluetooth
      SBC
      HDMI ARC
      • Dolby Digital
      • Dolby Digital plus
      • LPCM 2ch
      USB
      • MP3
      • WAV
      • FLAC
      Optical
      • Dolby Digital
      • LPCM 2ch

    • Outer Carton

      Number of consumer packagings
      2
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 12771 2

    • Convenience

      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      • Audio Return Channel
      • Automatic audio input mapping
      • One touch standby
      Remote Control
      Yes
      Night mode
      No

    • Power

      Main unit power supply
      100-240V AC, 50/60 Hz
      Subwoofer power supply
      100-240V AC, 50/60 Hz
      Subwoofer standby power
      < 0.5 W
      Main unit standby power
      < 0.5  W
      Auto standby
      Yes

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      18.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      46  cm
      Depth
      97  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 12771 5
      Gross weight
      8.64  kg
      Nett weight
      7.139  kg
      Tare weight
      1.501  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control (with battery)
      • Power cord
      • Wall mount bracket
      • Quick start guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wall mountable
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      800 x 65 x 106  mm
      Main Unit Weight
      2.1  kg
      Subwoofer (W x H x D)
      150 x 400 x 300  mm
      Subwoofer Weight
      4.74  kg

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control (with battery)
    • Power cord
    • Wall mount bracket
    • Quick start guide
    • World Wide Warranty leaflet
    Badge-D2C

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