2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB4000/98
Easy to use, at a price that will make you smile
Want a soundbar to elevate your TV sound and viewing experience? Look no further than this one, where you can expect quality audio and enhanced stereo at home, at a wallet-friendly price.
2.0 channel
60W Max/30W RMS Output
HDMI-ARC
5.4 Bluetooth®
For a soundbar that produces clear sound through 2.0 channels, consider this one for its quality and value-for-money performance. Turn up the volume without distortion, so you can amplify the drama without missing the dialogue.
Sound made even better with audio streamed through your favourite mobile devices. Easy connectivity with Bluetooth 5.4 enables better sound synchronisation for smooth audio streaming with reduced lag.
Expand the possibilities of sound with this soundbar. With versatile HDMI-ARC connectivity, sync with other devices seamlessly without the clutter of multiple cables.
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